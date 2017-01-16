Influence Gone: Clinton Global Initiative Closing Down | LifeZette

As many, many people all over the globe suspected - now that Mrs Clinton lost the Presidential elect - many foriegn "Donors" are ending their millions and millions they gave the Clintons and their Foundations.

Article excerpts"

"Following Clinton’s loss, the Australian government announced it would not renew any contracts with CGI — ending a decade-long relationship. In 2015, Norway gave the Clinton Foundation $20 million; in 2016 it gave $4.2 million.

As soon as Clinton lost the election, many of the criticisms directed toward the Clinton Foundation were reaffirmed. Foreign governments began pulling out of annual donations, signaling the organization’s clout was predicated on donor access to the Clintons, rather than its philanthropic work.”

http://www.lifezette.com/polizette/clinton-global-initiative-closing/