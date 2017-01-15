The FBI's Failed Pursuit Of A Few Laptops In NYC

More questions raised about the influence of the Clinton over the DOJ and FBI :

Article excerpt:

"FBI agents investigating the Clinton Foundation wanted to get their hands on laptops obtained through a separate Hillary Clinton email investigation, but they were rebuffed twice. First by the office previously headed by Attorney General Loretta Lynch and then by an FBI director awash in Clinton money.

The agents were told in no uncertain terms by both parties they could not see the emails found on the laptops, because the FBI obtained them on the condition they would only be used in the email investigation. The chain of events were buried in a Wall Street Journal report on internal feuding within the agency over Director James Comey’s decision to reopen the investigation into the emails.

Read more: http://dailycaller.com/2016/11/02/the-fbis-failed-pursuit-of-a-few-laptops-in-nyc-exemplifies-just-how-deep-hillarys-ties-go/#ixzz4Vo3CMccB