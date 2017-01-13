Clinton Campaign Colluded with Ukraine to Sink Trump | LifeZette

Once again the Clinton/Obama people colluded with foriegn Governments agents.

While they sit and point fingers at President Elect Trump and our own FBI.

Excerpt:

To hear liberals tell it, the 2016 election saw the campaign of President-Elect Donald Trump effectively collude with the Russian government to defeat Hillary Clinton.

While the notion of American presidential campaigns colluding with Eastern European governments may seem the stuff of Cold War spy novels, it turns out it’s true.

However, as an article published in Politico on Wednesday reveals, it was the Clinton campaign that was colluding with an Eastern European country to sink Trump’s efforts. Figures at high levels in the Democratic Party, it turns out, colluded with Ukraine.

Ukrainian government agents not only “tried to help Hillary Clinton and undermine Trump by publicly questioning his fitness for office” and disseminated “documents implicating a top Trump aid in corruption and suggested they were investigating the matter” — they also “helped Clinton’s allies research damaging information on Trump and his advisers,” wrote Politico reporters Kenneth P. Vogel and David Stern." end excerpt.

http://www.lifezette.com/polizette/clinton-campaign-colluded-with-ukraine-to-sink-trump/?utm_source=DailyZette+Newsletter&utm_campaign=821911090f-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2017_01_13&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_e2c6e4f8a6-821911090f-90158717