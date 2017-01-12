Newsvine

Rick4248

About Articles: 18 Seeds: 32 Comments: 2251 Since: Jan 2013

What does President Obama and the media think bashing Russian will do ?

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By Rick4248
Wed Jan 11, 2017 8:09 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

   Why is the Dem controlled media so set on pushing the Russian BS.

   Are they willing to keep pushing this false narrative even if it causes a war ?

   Is that what these people want? Is this what Obama and his friends want ?

   Why would he and Mrs Clinton sell Russia/Putin nuclear material ?

  Why would President Obama give Iran Billions of dollars - and now just this last week approve a sale of nuclear material to Iran. Besides more arms deals during Obama's admin than the last 2 Presidents combined!

   What's the plan here folks - If Obama loves America so much ? Why encourage civil disruptions/riots - why form a shadow government to oppose our new President? What's the endgame here ?

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor