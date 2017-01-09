Newsvine

Rick4248

About Articles: 13 Seeds: 25 Comments: 1873 Since: Jan 2013

President Obama's admin approves Uranium for Iran

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By Rick4248
Mon Jan 9, 2017 11:52 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

  We are told every day by the Dem Controllers and media to fear Russia. Yet we know Secretary of State H.Clinton sold them nuclear material(American Uranium).

  Now we find the Obama admin approved a deal to give Uranium to Iran. The deal will allow Iran to get Uranium from Russia - so now we have the prospect of actually having American Uranium supplied to Iran.

"Uranium can be enriched to levels ranging from reactor fuel or medical and research purposes to the core of an atomic bomb."

  Why are we helping our so called "Enemies" or hostile Nations get material that could be used to produce nuclear weapons?http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/ap-exclusive-diplomats-iran-to-get-natural-uranium-batch/ar-BBy4Yr3?ocid=U452DHP

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor