ObamaCare and Associated Costs & where the money is supposed to come from

I am just trying to show some of the costs and where the money to pay for Obamacare will come from. Personal premiums have no affect on what government still has to raise to cover costs of the program. So yes I will post "Excerpts" from the article/report and my comments.

Excerpt: " The original 10-year cost estimate for ObamaCare, made in 2010, was $940 billion.

In 2012, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) updated that amount to $1.8 trillion for the period between 2012-2022, offset in part by $510 billion in receipts and cost savings.

By 2018, when the law is fully implemented, total expenses are estimated to be closer to $2.5 trillion.

ObamaCare’s provisions are intended to be covered over the next 10 years by a variety of new taxes on individuals and certain health care industries, changes in the Internal Revenue Service’s tax code, and offsets to some Medicare expenditures."

My first reponse will cover the so far exposed sources for "ObamaCare’s Government Costs and Funding Mechanisms"

It has to be included in the many conversations about whether to keep it or rewrite/overhaul it.

