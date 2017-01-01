Newsvine

This Farm Is Crusading To Save Big Ag

America would not exist without our family farms.

   Farmers were pressured into taking subsidies and forced to produce less - why - because our Government wanted to force imports to help other Countries grow more.

   Cattle ranchers were and are being regulated out of existence - why - because our government wants to force us to eat imported beef - why - because our Government wanted to force imports to help other Countries grow more.

   Grain farmers were given subsidies to produce less - why - because our Government wanted to force imports to help other Countries grow more.

    STAND UP - AMERICA FIRST - America needs farmers/ranchers and American products.

