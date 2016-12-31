North Carolina Is NO LONGER A DEMOCRACY Because Republicans Win Too Many Elections

Democracy = Democrat - - No it does not ! Democracy does not mean Democrat!

Somehow they have convinced Americans that to have Democracy, you must be Democrat.

Senator Kerry said that Jews must be Democrats - they can't have it both ways! ? !

It's not true or factual folks - Democracy is a process - not a group of entitled people.

Democrat Controllers are a group of entitled elitists.

America or any Nation can have a Democracy without surrendering every position of authority to Democrats.

Its legal, its actual and its factual - so relax and realise we been misinformed and mislead by those Professional Politicians you/we trusted.