North Carolina Is NO LONGER A DEMOCRACY Because Republicans Win Too Many Elections

Seeded by Rick4248
Seeded on Sat Dec 31, 2016 3:07 PM
  Democracy = Democrat - - No it does not ! Democracy does not mean Democrat!

   Somehow they have convinced Americans that to have Democracy, you must be Democrat.

  Senator Kerry said that Jews must be Democrats - they can't have it both ways! ? !

     It's not true or factual folks - Democracy is a process - not a group of entitled people.

   Democrat Controllers are a group of entitled elitists. 

   America or any Nation can have a Democracy without surrendering every position of authority to Democrats.

   Its legal, its actual and its factual - so relax and realise we been misinformed and mislead by those Professional Politicians you/we trusted.

