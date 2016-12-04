Newsvine

Record-High Health Care Spending Hits $3.2 Trillion in 2015

Growth due to Obamacare, Medicaid, and Medicare

Health care spending in the United States grew 5.8 percent in 2015, hitting a record high of $3.2 trillion, according to the latest estimates from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Last year, health care spending in the United States totaled $3 trillion—or $9,523 a person. This year, per-person expenditures went up to $9,990.

“The faster growth in 2014 and 2015 occurred as the Affordable Care Act expanded health insurance coverage for individuals through Marketplace health insurance plans and the Medicaid program,” the report said.http://freebeacon.com/issues/record-high-health-care-spending-hits-3-2-trillion-2015/

 It surely appears something is failing with this current system !

