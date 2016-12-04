Dem blame game rages over Clinton loss

Article excerpts: "Democrats - particularly the Clinton people - have to stop blaming everybody else for their loss," Press continued. "The idea that they are going to blame it on Bernie, or blame it on [FBI director James] Comey, or blame it on the Russians... The other two [excluding Sanders] were factors but it doesn't take away from the big picture that they lost an election they never should have lost."

Whether Sanders would have won where Clinton failed is a question that will give progressives sleepless nights for a long time. The Vermont senator's wife, Jane Sanders, said in the days after the election that he would "absolutely" have had a better chance of vanquishing Trump. But, she added, "it doesn't matter now."

"Behind the scenes, Sanders partisans believe that his platform would have had a greater appeal to voters in the Rust Belt states that Clinton lost. They also think he could have energized young voters, as he did in the primary, which could have offset Trump's unexpected strength.(end excerpts)

Again , so many unanswered questions still swirl around Mrs. Clintons actions and those of her supporters. It will take years and many neutral investigations to unravel the "Clintons Political Saga" - stay tuned.