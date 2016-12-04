Clinton Partisans Pushing for Recount Still Ignore Rigged Primaries

Article excerpts: "The recount effort in states Trump won by a small margin of victory has ignited controversy, as Clinton supporters who initially blamed Stein for Hillary Clinton losing are now embracing her efforts.

But the sudden focus on a general election recount from Clinton partisans is hypocritical, given the Democratic Party establishment has yet to acknowledge the broken rules and voting discrepancies the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and Clinton campaign ignored throughout the Democratic primaries.

Election Justice USA— a nonpartisan coalition of statisticians, attorneys and activists advocating for voting rights—discovered voting irregularities and suppression at work throughout the Democratic primaries helped Clinton win. They related these in a 100-page report released on July 25.

“Election Justice USA has established an upper estimate of 184 pledged delegates lost by Senator Bernie Sanders as a consequence of specific irregularities and instances of fraud,” the report read. “Adding these delegates to Senator Sanders’ pledged delegate total and subtracting the same number from Hillary Clinton’s total would more than erase the 359 pledged delegate gap between the two candidates.” The organization came to these conclusions by analyzing exit polling data and statistical analysis by precinct size. “Even small changes in vote shares in critical states like Massachusetts and New York could have substantially changed the media narrative surrounding the primaries in ways that would likely have had far-reaching consequences for Senator Sanders’ campaign.” (End excerpts)

There's way more still not discussed : Mrs. Clinton bought the pledged support of over 30 state level Dem Committees and their delegates. She ran illegal joint fundraiser schemes to pay them. Then she and Ms Wasserman installed PAID REGISTERED LOBBYISTS as Pre-Committed Superdelegates for Hillary. This is what should be investigated - Lobbyists were used to choose who runs for office.