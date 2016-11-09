Newsvine

Rick4248

About Articles: 11 Seeds: 22 Comments: 1779 Since: Jan 2013

What would Prez Obama pardon if he could ?

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By Rick4248
Wed Nov 9, 2016 3:44 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

If Mrs. Hillary Clinton broke no US Laws - what would or why would President Obama Pardon her ?

 

 

  1.  Would he pardon her "email scandal" ?
  2.  Would he pardon her "Clinton Foundation dealings"
  3.  Would he pardon her "perjuring" herself with the FBI ?

  Everyone's talking about President Obama "Pardoning Hillary" - for what ? 

 

  Dem Controllers and her supporters are claiming she did nothing illegal or wrong ! Could he stop the FBI or the IRS from delving into her Clinton Foundations ?  Could he stop the IRS from auditing their personal income taxes from the last few years or so ?

  What is it does she need to be protected from - why would he feel compelled to get involved ? 

 If he feels secure that he himself has no bones in her server(emails) - or if he himself had nothing to do with facilitating her side deals .  Why would he feel the need to throw a protective pardon over her and Bill ?

  What happens to Anthony Weiner and his wife Huma ? Will the President pardon them as well - if so from what ?

 

   There is so many questions still unanswered - I don't think we have seen the end of the www.wikileaks.com/clinton yet - do you ?

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor