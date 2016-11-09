What would Prez Obama pardon if he could ?

If Mrs. Hillary Clinton broke no US Laws - what would or why would President Obama Pardon her ?

Would he pardon her "email scandal" ? Would he pardon her "Clinton Foundation dealings" Would he pardon her "perjuring" herself with the FBI ?

Everyone's talking about President Obama "Pardoning Hillary" - for what ?

Dem Controllers and her supporters are claiming she did nothing illegal or wrong ! Could he stop the FBI or the IRS from delving into her Clinton Foundations ? Could he stop the IRS from auditing their personal income taxes from the last few years or so ?

What is it does she need to be protected from - why would he feel compelled to get involved ?

If he feels secure that he himself has no bones in her server(emails) - or if he himself had nothing to do with facilitating her side deals . Why would he feel the need to throw a protective pardon over her and Bill ?

What happens to Anthony Weiner and his wife Huma ? Will the President pardon them as well - if so from what ?

There is so many questions still unanswered - I don't think we have seen the end of the www.wikileaks.com/clinton yet - do you ?