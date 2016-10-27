The Clintons' ongoing donor mess: A new Clinton Foundation memo reveals more ethical problems - Salon.com

More and more we learn the Clinton Foundations and the paid speeches by the Clintons are all intertwined and commingling. Money flows in every direction and seems to feed everyone but those in need.

Here more incites:

The Clintons’ ongoing donor mess: A new Clinton Foundation memo reveals more ethical problems

The same fundraisers who solicited Clinton Foundation money also drummed up business for the ex-president

Great news, everyone. It’s time for another fascinating journey to that vast, undefined space of political and ethical uncertainty known as the Clinton Gray Area.

Thursday’s trip was made possible by WikiLeaks, which released a 2011 memo written by Bill Clinton aide Doug Band regarding his consulting firm’s aggressive maneuvers to direct corporate money to the Clinton Foundation and the former president himself.

As The Washington Post reported, Band boasted in the memo that his firm, Teneo, successfully persuaded corporate entities to increase their levels of giving to the charity and throw some business Bill Clinton’s way in the form of highly paid speaking gigs and lucrative sinecures.

So, once again, the Clinton Foundation’s fundraising practices have churned up some politically fraught news coverage and questions about the ethical standards put in place for the former president’s global philanthropy.http://www.salon.com/2016/10/27/the-clintons-ongoing-donor-mess-a-new-clinton-foundation-memo-reveals-more-ethical-problems/#comments