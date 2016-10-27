Trump the Survivor Still in the Game | LifeZette

Trump the Survivor Still in the Game

Obamacare and WikiLeaks weigh down Clinton and give the GOP nominee a fresh opening

This article seems to echo the feelings of millions of Americans -here's some excerpts :

"With the election less than two weeks away, all the mainstream media coverage is starting to amalgamate into one giant “Dewey Defeats Truman” headline.

If you don’t know the story, New York Gov. Thomas E. Dewey was a sure thing to win the 1948 election. According to Chicago Tribune reporter, Tim Jones, “The polls and the pundits left no room for doubt: Dewey was going to defeat President Harry S. Truman. And the Tribune would be the first to report it.” So they did. And they affixed to the front page of their paper one of the most famous headlines in American history, “Dewey Defeats Truman.” Of course, Truman won 303 electoral votes and won the popular vote by 4.5 percentage points while Dewey’s most memorable legacy is being part of a an epic headline fail"

Many voters/Americans share this assessment : "She’s (Mrs Hillary Clinton) the Wall Street funded candidate promising to get “dark money” out of politics, stand up to Wall Street, and stop the TPP. Electing Hillary to do all that is like putting Dracula in charge of a blood drive.

If you feel so inclined - click this link to read the entire article : http://www.lifezette.com/polizette/trump-the-survivor-still-in-the-game/?utm_source=DailyZette+Newsletter&utm_campaign=329290a1ed-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2016_10_27&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_e2c6e4f8a6-329290a1ed-90158717

Now I know the Hill people will dismiss this even before reading it - many find it interesting.