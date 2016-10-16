Like mother - like daughter,

Chelsea Used Fake Names While Raising Big Bucks For Clinton Foundation

Article excerpt : "Chelsea Clinton set up multiple email accounts under various aliases while working with the Clinton Foundation, one of which she used to solidify donations from left-wing billionaire Tom Steyer, according to leaked emails published Thursday.

“Tom may be interested in supporting the CF (Clinton Foundation),” Chelsea, who sits on the board of the Clinton Foundation, said in a 2012 memo to Democratic operative John Podesta. She was referring to ways in which her mother’s charity could garner monetary and in-kind support from Steyer, a major Democratic moneyman and a former colleague of Podesta’s.

Chelsea, the only daughter of former President Bill Clinton and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, used the fake name “Diane Reynolds” during her correspondence with Hillary ‘s right-hand man, among other members of the former secretary of state’s presidential campaign.

The hacked emails also show that Chelsea created another email account under the name “Anna James,” which appears to be a New York University email address. She has served as the Assistant Vice-Provost for the Global Network University of New York University since 2010.

Read more: http://dailycaller.com/2016/10/14/leaked-chelsea-used-fake-names-while-raising-big-bucks-for-clinton-foundation/#ixzz4NHxWGd7Y

