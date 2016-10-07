Bill Clinton Pushing for Clinton Foundation Haiti Relief After Fleecing Haitians - Breitbart

Bill Clinton Pushing for Clinton Foundation Haiti Relief After Fleecing Haitians

Following the devastating earthquake in Haiti in 2010 — while 316,000 lifeless bodies lay buried under rubble, and while 300,000 Haitians suffered from injuries, with another 1.3 million displaced — the Clintons saw an opportunity to cash in.

Hillary Clinton’s brother, Tony Rodham, landed a lucrative and historically rare Haitian “gold exploitation permit,” while Clinton Foundation donors, including Digicel mobile phone company founder Denis O’Brien, were winning multi-million dollar contracts that would siphon massive profits from the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere.

-

“I deal through the Clinton Foundation,” Tony Rodham said according to a transcript of his testimony during court proceedings, obtained by The New York Times. “That gets me in touch with the Haitian officials. I hound my brother-in-law [Bill Clinton], because it’s his fund that we’re going to get our money from. And he can’t do it until the Haitian government does it.”

-

“The main message is that Hillary Clinton belongs in jail,” one protester said at the time when asked what the overall message of the protest was. “We believe that the world should know about the crimes the Clinton family has committed against the country of Haiti–the money they have stolen from the earthquake victims. And we believe that were this to be anyone else, they’d be in jail right now.”

“She’s not in jail because she’s being protected by the Obama administration, the Justice Department, State Department,” the protester said.

