More Arms deals exposed - Mrs Clinton dead center - again !

As Secretary of State Mrs Hillary Clinton made more arms deals than the two previous administrations before her. She claims to have flown to over 100 different Nations as Secretary of State. We also found that at least 20 Countries/Nations she gave arms deals too - donated millions of dollars to her Clinton Foundations and many also paid speaking fees to Bill Clinton.

One Headline reads: "Arms dealer had threatened to expose Hillary Clinton’s talks about arming anti-Qadhafi rebels"

Goes on to say, "The Obama administration is moving to dismiss charges against an arms dealer it had accused of selling weapons that were destined for Libyan rebels.

Lawyers for the Justice Department on Monday filed a motion in federal court in Phoenix to drop the case against the arms dealer, an American named Marc Turi, whose lawyers also signed the motion.

The deal averts a trial that threatened to cast additional scrutiny on Hillary Clinton’s private emails as Secretary of State, and to expose reported Central Intelligence Agency attempts to arm rebels fighting Libyan leader Moammar Qadhafi."

"A Turi associate asserted that the government dropped the case because the proceedings could have embarrassed Clinton and President Barack Obama by calling attention to the reported role of their administration in supplying weapons that fell into the hands of Islamic extremist militants. http://www.politico.com/story/2016/10/marc-turi-libyan-rebels-hillary-clinton-229115

--------- The other related article head line reads :

"The Clinton Foundation's business relationship with 20 foreign governments raises real questions about her judgment"

Then states, "Among all the rivers of money that have flowed to the Clinton family, one seems to raise the biggest national security questions of all: the stream of cash that came from 20 foreign governments who relied on weapons export approvals from Hillary Clinton’s State Department.

Federal law designates the secretary of state as “responsible for the continuous supervision and general direction of sales” of arms, military hardware and services to foreign countries. In practice, that meant that Clinton was charged with rejecting or approving weapons deals — and when it came to Clinton Foundation donors, Hillary Clinton’s State Department did a whole lot of approving.

While Clinton was secretary of state, her department approved $165 billion worth of commercial arms sales to Clinton Foundation donors."

http://www.salon.com/2015/05/31/the_cash_donations_hillary_simply_has_no_answer_for_partner/

----------------------------

Her supporters will say it's just a coincidence - or that somehow she was just doing what everyone else was doing ! Her defenders even try to blow smoke by bringing up other Admins and during years gone by !

This relates to the bombing in Syria today - this relates to how Taliban turned into ISIS. This relates to who helped instigate foreign regime changes that have affected and will continue to affect our lives.

If we reward her with a Promotion to the White House, we are supporting these back door arms deals - we are approving the murders of thousands and thousands of innocent people in multiple countries. We supplies arms, missiles, weapons systems, and even chemical weapons..

All these deals and national/global arms deals are part of the reason certain dictators were installed and or removed. Yet America blames everyone else.

Read, learn and you decide where we will go - more of the same or rebuild America ?