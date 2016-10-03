Read what the Clintons did in Haiti :

How the Clintons Destroyed and Impoverished Haiti: Hillary’s “Dream Government” and Haiti’s Pay-to-Play “Recovery Commission” (IHRC)

From its inception, and well before it made $10 billion of earthquake aid money disappear, Bill and Hillary Clinton’s Interim Haiti Recovery Commission (IHRC) was a vicious joke on Haitians. The original name, Commission Intérimaire pour la Reconstruction d’Haïti, should have been simply translated as Interim Commission for the Reconstruction of Haiti. After all, it was the commission that was temporary, not Haiti. There was also no need to change the word reconstruction to the vague term recovery, unless one deliberately wanted to suggest the collection of something. As the I-HRC, however, the organization not only acquired Hillary Rodham Clinton’s initials but also boasted that it would scoop up Haiti’s reconstruction funds and turn the world’s first black republic into a temporary construct. If Mrs. Clinton has become a zombie and the “I” in I-HRC has faded, this could easily be interpreted as a sign of the Haitian gods’ wicked sense of humor.

“Where did the money go?” everyone asks. The answer is simple: for a while it probably sat in the Swiss and Caribbean offshore banks where dictators stash their loots"

Read the article here > http://www.globalresearch.ca/how-the-clintons-destroyed-and-impoverished-haiti-hillarys-dream-government-and-haitis-pay-to-play-recovery-commission-ihrc/5546737