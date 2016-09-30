FBI director received millions from Clinton Foundation, his brother's law firm does Clinton's taxes - USA SUPREME

Politics makes strange bed fellows - now if this article is factual - Mr Comey should have recused(removed himself) from investigating Mrs Clinton and her emails.

The more we learn - the more we find money flowing from the Clinton Foundation to Government Officials and Party Players on a Global level.

FBI director received millions from Clinton Foundation, his brother’s law firm does Clinton’s taxes

A review of FBI Director James Comey’s professional history and relationships shows that the Obama cabinet leader — now under fire for his handling of the investigation of Hillary Clinton — is deeply entrenched in the big-money cronyism culture of Washington, D.C. His personal and professional relationships — all undisclosed as he announced the Bureau would not prosecute Clinton — reinforce bipartisan concerns that he may have politicized the criminal probe.

Article excerpts "These concerns focus on millions of dollars that Comey accepted from a Clinton Foundation defense contractor, Comey’s former membership on a Clinton Foundation corporate partner’s board, and his surprising financial relationship with his brother Peter Comey, who works at the law firm that does the Clinton Foundation’s taxes.

Lockheed Martin

When President Obama nominated Comey to become FBI director in 2013, Comey promised the United States Senate that he would recuse himself on all cases involving former employers.