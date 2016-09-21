Interesting article "Hillary's Favorite Charity: Herself"

Clinton Library Private Family Penthouse

July 9, 2014

There's so many questions as to where and why so much money passes by the Clintons and their Foundation !

This article states Mrs Clinton said , " that all of these fees “have been donated to the Clinton Foundation.”

But that doesn't tell the whole story - but then again neither does any one article, report or website ! This article gives a good look at another view of the Foundations/Clintons spending habits.

"According to the Wall Street Journal, the Clintons have raised between $2-3 billion in the past two decades, including $1 billion from American corporations. The donations were to Bill and Hillary’s political campaigns, various political advocacy organizations they support, the Clinton Presidential Library, and, of course, almost a billion dollars in contributions to the Foundation"

-

"In 2012, the latest year available, the Foundation’s travel expenses were $11,569,213.00 — up about 10% from the $9,666,273.00 in 2011. From 2000 – 2011, the Foundation spent over $50 million on travel!

Bill Clinton’s travel alone was over a million dollars and accounted for more than 11% of the total"

-The Foundation also maintains the William Jefferson Clinton Presidential Library in Little Rock, which includes a luxurious penthouse apartment for the exclusive use of Bill Clinton and family. The apartment has rooms that are the exact replicas of the Oval Office, the State Dining Room, and the Oval Sitting Room. It’s where Bill frequently entertains — on the Foundation"

Read the article - there's a lot of good relative information presented ! You decide what impressions to draw"

http://www.dickmorris.com/hillarys-favorite-charity/