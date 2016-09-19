Clinton Foundation Gave 'Watered-Down' AIDS Drugs | The Daily Caller

Newsvine

Clinton Foundation Gave 'Watered-Down' AIDS Drugs

It appears again - the Clintons make millions and sick people get cheated ! While the world hears what great deeds are being done !

Interesting excerpt: "Vinod Gupta eventually was forced to resign as CEO and chairman of the company InfoGroup and was fined $9 million in a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation. One of the charges stated Vinod Gupta had awarded Bill Clinton $3.3 million without board approval.

   Article title: Clinton Foundation AIDS Program Distributed ‘Watered-Down’ Drugs To Third World Countries   you Read , you judge !

http://dailycaller.com/2016/09/19/exclusive-clinton-foundation-aids-program-distributed-watered-down-drugs-to-third-world-countries/#ixzz4KlcGqT1S

