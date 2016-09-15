Clinton Foundation Donor Ensnared In Vote-Buying Scandal | The Daily Caller

Its amazing how all the same Clinton inner circle end up in these Global scandals.

Like Mrs Clinton stated, "Show us who you walk with - I'll show you who you are ! "

Article excerpt: "Wenliang, who is a Chinese citizen with legal permanent resident status in the U.S. controls a vast construction empire with interests across the globe, including here. Read more:

One of his companies, Rilin Enterprises, donated $2 million to the Clinton Foundation in 2013. That same year, another Wenliang outfit, Dandong Port Co., contributed $120,000 to longtime Clinton ally Terry McAuliffe’s campaign for Virginia governor.

The Clintons hosted a fundraiser at their Washington D.C. residence for McAuliffe on Sept. 30, 2013. Wenliang attended the function.

McAuliffe’s involvement with Wenliang is reportedly at the center of an ongoing federal investigation. CNN reported in May that the Justice Department was looking into whether Wenliang’s donations to McAuliffe broke federal law.

Read more: http://dailycaller.com/2016/09/15/major-clinton-foundation-donor-ensnared-in-chinese-vote-buying-scandal/#ixzz4KMl3S77w