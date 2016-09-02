Clinton Foundation has more "Arms/Agencies for fundraising" than was disclosed - and in more Countries.

More and more revelations related to what the Clinton Foundation did not tell even the White House ! We just keep finding more and more hidden deals/donations and foreign fund raising discrepancies.

article excerpt: Clinton Foundation plans to close overseas fundraising arms

"About $6 million came from other donors that are not disclosed by the Clinton Foundation Insamlingsstiftelse. Cookstra said those donors were included in the donor list published on the main Clinton Foundation's website but declined to identify them or say why they were donating in Sweden rather than the United States.

The foundation also declined to explain a discrepancy in donations in records from 2012. The Swedish Postcode Lottery Foundation said it donated 6.6 million crowns (about $1 million) that year, but the Clinton Foundation reported this amount as 19.7 million crowns (about $3 million).

Cookstra also declined to say whether the foundation has other fundraising arms set up in foreign countries besides the United Kingdom and Sweden.

The British arm of the Clinton Foundation has raised at least $400,000 since 2007, according to records held by the British government's Charity Commission. https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/clinton-foundation-plans-to-close-overseas-fundraising-arms/ar-AAipTW2

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

They just don't seem to follow the rules or even acknowledge they apply to them(Clintons). There's more coming and just keep seeing them excuse and dismiss what they have done. She acknowledges it was done - yet expects no consequence to arise. The Clintons seem to be untouchable by any American law enforcement agencies or efforts. Lately even the IRS seems to have turned a blind eye.

How much more will come out - how much more can voters ignore ?