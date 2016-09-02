The Clinton Foundation is being dissected - rightfully so !

More and more questions are floating around about just what does the Clinton Foundation do ! How do they accomplish all the high gloss fluffy items listed on their webs site > https://www.clintonfoundation.org/

Even after reading their website pages, one is still left with so many unanswered guestions.

Here is a excerpt from article on The Nation Review :

"The Left wins many arguments by setting the framework of the debate, often by indignant brushback pitches establishing that certain topics are strictly out of bounds – on pain of banishment from polite media society. Generally, those topics are the ones they know can hurt them.

As Nathan J. Robinson illustrates in a striking profile of the Clinton Foundation in Current Affairs, Camp Clinton is striving to set a firm rule for discussions of the “charity” now at center stage in the presidential campaign: Don’t you dare question the good work done by the Foundation. Robinson notes, for example, James Carville’s admonition that “somebody is going to hell” for questioning the Foundation’s fundraising practices in light of all the wonderful things we are to believe it does.

Read more at: http://www.nationalreview.com/corner/439642/clinton-foundationtheater-charity-without-actual-results