Why does this abuse not surprise anyone - OH - its the Clintons ! Article excerpt: "

Former Democratic President Bill Clinton’s aides were using taxpayer dollars to subsidize the Clinton Foundation, for IT equipment and the notorious private email server, according to a new information released Thursday.

The Clintons were using the Former President’s Act, a federal program through the General Services Administration (GSA) – which is generally used for the purpose of paying former president’s staff, travel and pensions – to pay 13 out of 22 staffers who also worked at the nonprofit, reports Politico.

The Virginia-based news outlet reports several of the employees salaries were subsidized up to $10,000 annually using money from the program.

You read - you decide > https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/report-bill-clinton-was-using-your-tax-payer-dollars-to-subsidize-the-clinton-foundation/ar-AAinKBu