Clinton Foundation - more questions than answers - where does the money go ?

After months and months of searching the internet - after reading the Foundations website ! It seems no one can find simple straight forward answers to how the money gets spent and what they actually do besides talk !

We know they have lavish dinner meetings with plenty of wealthy Global Money people. Foriegn leaders, dictators, Government agents, we know many times the Clintons get paid to speak at the gatherings (and many others). there have also been people/donors among them seeking arms deals from America !

They claim to have feed Millions of starving people, created thousands of shelters/homes for homeless, provided aids medication for 10 million of sick people. But how - where - when ?

Millions of Americans are starting to ask these questions :

"How many tons of food has the Clinton Foundation bought and shipped to starving people - when - where ?" "How many tons of medicine has the Clinton Foundation bought and shipped to dying people - when - where ?" "How many tons of building supplies has the Clinton Foundation bought and shipped to be used to build shelters - when - where ?"

Should be easy to answer - a few google searches should do it - try ?

But its not, on their website "https://www.clintonfoundation.org/" - you see all manner of fluffy - exaggerated statements. No actual accounting of money spent or where , just vague wide sweeping self-aggrandizing statements.

Even after viewing the IRS Form 990's - you see the same vague accounting ! Mrs Clinton needs to explain where the Foundations money comes from and where it goes - what have they bought to improve people's lives.

Now, I can list a few pages of articles that guess about what they do or did ! I could list a few pages of links questioning their Foundations lack of transparency as far as its donors ! But I'll leave that up to you - do your own Google search - "Clinton Foundations"

Try and find your own answers !

My only hope is the first questions out of the moderators mouth during the televised debate should be :