Newsvine

Rick4248

About Articles: 63 Seeds: 123 Comments: 4710 Since: Jan 2013

Obama's insiders busted lying and spying again -

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Rick4248 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONthe Mail online
Seeded on Sat Sep 23, 2017 6:39 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

 

  • Former UN ambassador Samantha Power unmasked an average of one person each day business of 2016
  • She sought the identity of 260 people mentioned in intelligence documents
  • As a security council member, she was allowed to seek the identities of people mentioned in intelligence reports
  • She is expected to testify on Capitol Hill in October 
  • The House Intelligence is pursuing Obama officials who sought identities of Trump operatives mentioned in intelligence reports
  • It is also probing Russian interference in the presidential election and contacts with Trump associates 
  • Her lawyer says she was not involved in leaking classified material
  • Congressional probers are examining both Trump campaign Russia ties and any improper or illegal unmaskings 

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4907644/Former-ambassador-Power-sought-hundreds-unmaskings.html#ixzz4tVbJpQG2 Follow us: @MailOnline on Twitter | DailyMail on Facebook

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor