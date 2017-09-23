Obama's insiders busted lying and spying again

- Former UN ambassador Samantha Power unmasked an average of one person each day business of 2016
- She sought the identity of 260 people mentioned in intelligence documents
- As a security council member, she was allowed to seek the identities of people mentioned in intelligence reports
- She is expected to testify on Capitol Hill in October
- The House Intelligence is pursuing Obama officials who sought identities of Trump operatives mentioned in intelligence reports
- It is also probing Russian interference in the presidential election and contacts with Trump associates
- Her lawyer says she was not involved in leaking classified material
- Congressional probers are examining both Trump campaign Russia ties and any improper or illegal unmaskings
