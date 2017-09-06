Spin the wheel for todays excuse - Hillary's got tons of them

Hillary's spinning wheel of excuses and blame.

and todays excuse is = "In her new book "What Happened” officially out on September 12 Hillary Clinton wrote that her biggest regret from the campaign trail was saying that she would put coal miners out of business"

Her vengeful - contempt filled book mirrors her life and career. She has always been excused, protected and even feared. There is no way such a person can ever consider her own decisions or actions under these conditions.

She needs to be held accountable for her global abuse of power - her pay to play as Secretary of State will most likely never be duplicated. More arms deals and donations than any Secretary of State in America's history.

Stay tuned for the next spin of the Wheel of Excuses -