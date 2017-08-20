Trump remarks could sidetrack Democrats from other issues

*"Democrats must argue these monuments have been weaponized. We can't pretend that didn't happen."

Yes, it was the Democrat Controllers that made them weapons hoping to use them to bash the President .

But what their doing is instigating a "cultural war" in America. While ignoring the true needs and legislation to improve our lives. They have no affirmative agenda -

The Dem controllers keep talking about issues - *Brown said. But "we have to talk about a lack of jobs and education in poor districts, voter suppression laws. Ask why Medicaid funding is always the target. And then explain how all those things hurt more than just African-Americans."

Its just talk - that is aimed at in sighting anger that has actually come back to haunt them - why aren't they fixing these issues - why RESIST, INSIST and VOTE NO to everything.

How long can they excuse their stubborn inaction simply by blaming Republicans ? They say, "well Republicans are in control - we have no power" -

So what the people see is obstruction and refusal to compromise and assist in the effective Governance.

The Dem Controllers along with the Clinton Resistance have many more disruptive gatherings planned. Instead of helping to heal America and move us forward - they will continue to blame others and cause Americans to not trust their President.

Such a waste of time, tax money that could be spent improving our future.

*(portions of my comments are quotes from the listed article)