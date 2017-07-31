A media lynch mob is trying to take down Trump

And it's not just the left that is hating Trump. A good number of conservatives are participating in the lynch mob. If you think there wasn't a dose of personal animus in John McCain's vote to keep ObamaCare intact, you're living in the Land of Oz. Sen. McCain despises Donald Trump, perhaps with justification, and fully understands how his vote has damaged the president.Â

Another conservative, pundit Peggy Noonan, recently launched a vicious personal attack on Trump's manhood. Ms. Noonan basically ignored the unprecedented battering the president has taken in the media as a reason that he might respond to criticism inappropriately at times. She is smart enough to know the media score but not honest enough to provide perspective while denigrating Trump.

By the way, that's what seeking the truth is all about, providing some honest perspective even if you don't like someone.