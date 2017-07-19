Watchdog: Postal Service broke law by letting employees do Clinton campaign work

The investigation was launched months ago after Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., brought constituent complaints to the OSC in October.

The constituent, identified as a USPS employee, was concerned the Postal Service incurred unnecessary overtime costs and improperly coordinated with the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) when it released members for several weeks of union official leave without pay to participate in campaign work.

The Labor 2016 program sought to elect Hillary Clinton and pro-worker candidates across the country, the report said, citing campaign work like door-to-door canvassing, phone banks and other get-out-the-vote efforts.

