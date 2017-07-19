Newsvine

Watchdog: Postal Service broke law by letting employees do Clinton campaign work

Wed Jul 19, 2017
    The investigation was launched months ago after Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., brought constituent complaints to the OSC in October.

   The constituent, identified as a USPS employee, was concerned the Postal Service incurred unnecessary overtime costs and improperly coordinated with the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) when it released members for several weeks of union official leave without pay to participate in campaign work.

     The Labor 2016 program sought to elect Hillary Clinton and pro-worker candidates across the country, the report said, citing campaign work like door-to-door canvassing, phone banks and other get-out-the-vote efforts.

(-Good deal - some workers gain over time - others score Party Points - can't wait to read Dems excuses.)

