President Obama planted information and organised a insurgent organization

Here's a thought - while he was a sitting President - Obama was actively planting information and false narratives to be used against the next President. He was conspiring and planning to grow a #ObamaShadowGovernment as he has publicly now admitted.

F--K You America

The sole purpose of this shadow government is to help over throw our current President and his administration. They are promoting and organizing protests, federal work slow downs, general labor strikes and other National disruptions. That's sounds like purposefully undermining our Freedoms and Government.

The FBI,DHS should be investigating them as potential home grown terrorists. Why is no one screaming about this ? Why is the media ignoring and in some ways glorifying these actions ? Treason is not honorable !

Now we know our Dem friends here on NV will excuse and refute as best they can -

But its real and they aren't hiding it any more. We are heading for a funded, organized #2017SummerOfDescent that was spawned and hatched right in our White House by President Obama and Friends. #ClintonObamaSoros