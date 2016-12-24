Newsvine

Beijing will fine GM's China venture $29 million for monopolistic pricing

Seeded by Rick4248
Seeded on Sat Dec 24, 2016 9:16 AM
This article shows how China fight to protect their manufacturing and markets - why don't we?

Article excerpt: "China will fine U.S. automaker General Motors Co's joint venture 201 million yuan ($29 million) for monopolistic pricing, state television reported on Friday, ending speculation after an official warned of penalties against a U.S. carmaker.

Shanghai's pricing regulator said it would fine GM's venture with China's largest automaker SAIC Motor for setting minimum prices on certain Cadillac, Chevy and Buick models, according to China Central Television.

GM fully respects local laws and regulations wherever we operate, the U.S. automaker said in an emailed statement. We will provide full support to our joint venture in China to ensure that all responsive and appropriate actions are taken with respect to this matter."  End excerpts.

